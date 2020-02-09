Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John J. Keenan. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home 1425 Patton Road GREAT BEND , KS 67530-3187 (620)-793-3525 Send Flowers Notice

ST. JOHN-Keenan, John J. 81, passed away on February 5, 2020, at Great Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Great Bend. He was born on January 13, 1939, at Great Bend, to Thomas & Martha (Shiels) Keenan. He married Bernadine Gittlein on June 6, 1959, at Great Bend. She died on August 11, 2000. He later married Marie (Walker) McDuff on April 16, 2005 at Seward. She survives. Survivors include, his loving wife, Marie Walker Keenan of the home; four children, Tracy McGuinness and husband, James of Burlington, Vt., Todd Keenan and wife, Tami of Larned, Tim Keenan of Seward and Tiffany Keenan and wife, Aga of Boulder, Co.; two sisters, Lois Daniels and husband, Jim of Wichita and Mary Lynn Tesar of Omaha, Neb.; a sister-in-law, Joyce Keenan; thirteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many loving nieces and nephews of "Uncle John". He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Keenan & Martha (Sheils) Keenan; his late wife, Bernadine (Gittlein) Keenan; a grandson, Thomas Keenan; two brothers, Kenneth Keenan and Maurice Keenan; and four sisters, Helen Friesen, Dolores Bryant, Carol Thompson, and baby sister, Martha Keenan; and brothers-in-law, Melvin Thompson, Lloyd Bryant, Leonard Friesen and John Tesar. Visitation will be held from Noon to 9 p.m., Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Bryant Funeral Home, with a Vigil and Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Don Bedore presiding. Interment will be in St. Francis Xavier Cemetery, Seward. Memorials are suggested to St. Francis Xavier Cemetery Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

