John J. Mohlmann (1938 - 2019)
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS
67211
(316)-262-3435
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:30 PM
Broadway Mortuary
1147 South Broadway Street
Wichita, KS 67211
Notice
Mohlmann, John J. 80, retired Beech Aircraft, Sheet Metal Assembler and Safety Inspector, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Memorial Service 1:30am, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Preceded in death by wife, Vickie Laughlin- Mohlmann, parents, John and Henrietta Mohlmann, and sister, Jennie J. Bird. Survivors include daughters, Therese Anne and Catherine Mohlmann; 1 st wife, Annette Mohlmann; brother, Peter George Mohlmann and grandson, Jason (Holly) Berg. Memorials to the Kansas Aviation Museum. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019
Wichita, KS   (316) 262-3435
