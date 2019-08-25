Mohlmann, John J. 80, retired Beech Aircraft, Sheet Metal Assembler and Safety Inspector, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Memorial Service 1:30am, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, Broadway Mortuary Chapel. Preceded in death by wife, Vickie Laughlin- Mohlmann, parents, John and Henrietta Mohlmann, and sister, Jennie J. Bird. Survivors include daughters, Therese Anne and Catherine Mohlmann; 1 st wife, Annette Mohlmann; brother, Peter George Mohlmann and grandson, Jason (Holly) Berg. Memorials to the Kansas Aviation Museum. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019