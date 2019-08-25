DANVILLE, KY-Allen, John Jay 87, was born in Wichita, to the Charles and Helen Allen. Jay attended College Hill Elementary, Robinson Intermediate and East High. After graduating from Duke University, he served two years in the army before earning a Master's Degree from Middlebury College and a Ph.D. from the University of Wisconsin. He taught four decades as a Spanish professor at the University of Florida and University of Kentucky, publishing seven books, including an esteemed critical edition of the foundational Spanish novel Don Quijote. Jay has been awarded an honorary doctorate from Middlebury College and was inducted into the Spanish Royal Academy, the highest honor in his field. At the invitation of the Wichita State University Library Associates, Jay delivered a scholarly lecture on his internationally acclaimed book- "The Reconstruction of a Spanish Golden Age Playhouse 1583-1744," which compares the Spanish playhouses to the Shakesperean playhouses of the same era. Later he and his wife, Patricia Finch graciously came to WSU to discuss their book that featured Don Quijote cartoons and quotes from global publications. Jay returned to Wichita several times to visit with his many friends from East High Class of 1950. Jay is survived by his wife, Patricia Finch; his brother, Dick; two daughters, Luly and Tisha; and a son, John Patrick. Jay was laid to rest in Danville, Kentucky on August 18, 2019. Memorial donations are suggested to at www.donatewithoutborders.com, a charity to which Jay gave regularly.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019