Jones, John 83, retired supervisor at Wonder Bread Baking Company and Rainbo Bread Company, died Saturday, November 2, 2019, with Alzheimer's at home surrounded by his family. Rosary will be at 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, November 8, 2019, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. John loved playing cards, golf, coaching his children's sports and watching his grandchildren in all their activities. Preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mildred Jones; son, Kevin Jones; grandchild, Aubrey Jones. Survived by his wife, Donna M. Jones of Wichita; sons, Duane (Debra) Jones of Wichita, Kenneth Jones of Benton; daughters, Margaret Phillips of Wichita, Lynn (Don) Lavallee of Winfield, De (Jane) Jones of New York, NY, Jacinda (Milo) Unruh of Wichita, Janis (Darren) Roberts of Wichita, Chris (Tom) Johnston of Wichita, Janette (Jeff) Kirkpatrick of Lawrence; brother, Dennis (Claudia) Jones of Kansas City, MO; sister, Marion Wienke of Leavenworth, KS; grandchildren, Marissa Sample, Whitney Jones-Sponsel, Alaina Jones, Harrison Wald, Nicholas Cherry, Erica League, Sarah (Benny Knoblauch) Lavallee, Jonathan (Samantha) Unruh, Stacey Unruh, Blythe (Ryan) Hinderliter, Matthew Roberts, Jacob Roberts, Hannah Johnston, Erin Johnston, Kennedy Kirkpatrick, Parker Kirkpatrick; seven great-grandchildren. Memorials have been established with St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 N. Stratford, Wichita, KS 67206 and Interim Hospice, 9920 E Harry St, Wichita, KS 67207. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at:

