Brasier, John Joseph born in Wichita, Kansas on November 3, 1942, has joined the Lord our Savior on January 11, 2020. John lived much of his life in Wichita, after growing up here and graduating from Kapaun Mount Carmel High School in 1961. John served as a medical corpsman attached to Company 1, 3rd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division in Vietnam. Ultimately, John was awarded the Silver Star for valor. After Vietnam, John returned to Wichita where he began his lifelong career at Beech Aircraft Company. After retirement, John volunteered for the Wichita Children's Home and the East YMCA - Greater Wichita YMCA. He is preceded in death by his parents Joseph P. Brasier and Kathleen "Kay" Brasier, his brother Jim Brasier, and many other relatives. His sisters, Mary Campuzano and Mickie McKenna, and his children, Justin Brasier and Leigh Tahirovic, survive him. A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25 at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Road, Andover, KS. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund at

