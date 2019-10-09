John Joseph Leeker

  • "Sending my deepest condolences to Mrs. Leeker and the rest..."
    - Cleo Thomas
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult..."
    - Pam & Jerry Forshee
  • "John was an amazing man. I have shopped at Leekers since..."
    - Laurie Campbell
  • "John you were an upright awesome gentleman and you are..."
    - LaDonna Moon
  • "john was a great friend of mine for all the years i lived..."
Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc.
10515 W. Maple
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-773-4553
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
3030 N. Amidon
Wichita, KS
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
3030 N. Amidon
Wichita, KS
Leeker, John Joseph 88, retired owner of Leeker's Family Foods, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Thursday, October 10, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary (McGrath) Leeker. Survivors: wife, Dorothy; sons, Pat (Lisa) and David; daughters, Joan (James) Steindler, Jean (Kerry) Rosenboom, Judy (Tom) Rafter; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Memorials to St. Jude Catholic Church and The Lord's Pantry, both at 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
