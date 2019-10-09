Leeker, John Joseph 88, retired owner of Leeker's Family Foods, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. Rosary, 10:00 a.m.; Funeral Mass, 10:30 a.m., both Thursday, October 10, at St. Jude Catholic Church. Preceded in death by parents, John and Mary (McGrath) Leeker. Survivors: wife, Dorothy; sons, Pat (Lisa) and David; daughters, Joan (James) Steindler, Jean (Kerry) Rosenboom, Judy (Tom) Rafter; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren. Memorials to St. Jude Catholic Church and The Lord's Pantry, both at 3030 N. Amidon, Wichita, KS 67204. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes via www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019