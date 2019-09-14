MONTGOMERY, AL-Pratz, John Keith 71, passed away on Friday, September 6th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Rae Stewart Pratz; his step-son, Mark Robert Comer; his parents, Betty Jean and Charles Pratz; and his sister, Thea Ann Pratz Bush. He is survived by his children, Nancy Ann Kitchens (Jason), Keith Allen Pratz (Samantha), Matthew Kristin Comer; his grandchildren, D.J. Kitchens (Rachel), Derek Kitchens, Zachary Pratz, Casper Mcguire, Azariah Norton, MacKenzie Comer, Channing Comer; his great-granddaughter, Evee Kitchens; and his brother, Bill Cardinell. John Spent his life serving our country in the US Air Force and retired after 20 years as a TSgt.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 14, 2019