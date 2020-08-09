1/1
John Kent "Nick" Nicholson
1940 - 2020
Nicholson, John Kent "Nick" passed away Monday, August 2, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita. He was 80 years old. John was born on January 25, 1940, in Wichita, Kansas, to Gene and Cecil Nicholson. One of twelve children, he grew up on a farm near Maize, Kansas, where he learned the value of hard work, how to do more with less, and the joy of growing up in a large family. John attended Maize High School where he excelled at track and field. Earning a track and field scholarship to Pittsburg State University, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in engineering in 1965. While at Pittsburg, he met Nancy Lou Wilson of Moline, Kansas. They were married on June 13, 1965. From this union were born two daughters, Mitzi and Wendy. John later married Jill Harrison of Wichita in 1991. Out of college, John was initially drawn to teaching, first at Abraham Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa, and later at the Salina Area Vocational Technical School in Salina, Kansas. After a few years, however, he decided he would rather strike out as a small business owner. John started and successfully ran several businesses over his life, including S&W Tool, Inc. in Salina, Hi-Tech Manufacturing Inc. and Machinery Sales and Service in Butler, Missouri, and River City Equipment Company in Wichita. He was also an avid pilot for many years. More than anything, however, he loved getting together with family and friends. John is survived by his wife, Jill; two daughters, Mitzi (Richard) Peppers of Springfield, IL and Wendy (Robert) Fink of Alexandria, VA; two step-children, Julie (Jeff) Bush and Brandon (Tina) Harrison all of Wichita; his siblings, Chuck Nicholson of Marquette, KS, Nancy Grover (Glenn) of Wichita, Murlene "Jenny" (Tony) Baker-Radcliffe of Naples, ID and and Connie (Bob Dotson) Lee of Wichita; four grandchildren, Cody Brunner of Portland, OR, Keely Brunner of Topeka, KS and Gretchen and Wiley Fink of Alexandria, VA; three step-grandchildren, Katilyn (Justin) Ralph of Eldorado, KS, Emily Bush and Brooke (Cory) Roads all of Wichita, and one great-grandchild, Connor Roads of Wichita. John was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Marty, Robert and Carl, and his sisters, Frieda, Donnie, Linda and Glenda Jean. A celebration of John's life will be held at a date to be determined. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Online tributes via www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
