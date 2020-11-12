1/1
John L. "Jack" Roets
1954 - 2020
John "Jack" L. Roets
February 14, 1954 - November 4, 2020
Haysville, Kansas - John "Jack" L. Roets, 66, passed away Nov. 4th, 2020 after a 7 yr. battle with cancer. He owned and operated Roets Brothers Drywall with his late brother Lawrence (Larry) Roets for over 40 yrs.
Jack loved his family and enjoyed riding his Harley.
Preceded in death by late wife, Avalyn, brothers Gregory and Lawrence Roets.
Survived by Sharon Schabel, partner and caregiver, children Michael Roets, April Martin, mother Clara Townsley, sister Susie Roets and aunt Dell DeThample Meyer, and grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Sat., Nov. 14th, 2pm at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont Ks. Masks will be required.
Donations can be made in Jack's honor to Harry Hynes Memorial in Wichita, Ks. www.hynesmemorial/org/donate


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
