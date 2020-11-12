John "Jack" L. Roets

February 14, 1954 - November 4, 2020

Haysville, Kansas - John "Jack" L. Roets, 66, passed away Nov. 4th, 2020 after a 7 yr. battle with cancer. He owned and operated Roets Brothers Drywall with his late brother Lawrence (Larry) Roets for over 40 yrs.

Jack loved his family and enjoyed riding his Harley.

Preceded in death by late wife, Avalyn, brothers Gregory and Lawrence Roets.

Survived by Sharon Schabel, partner and caregiver, children Michael Roets, April Martin, mother Clara Townsley, sister Susie Roets and aunt Dell DeThample Meyer, and grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Sat., Nov. 14th, 2pm at Greenwood Cemetery, Belmont Ks. Masks will be required.

Donations can be made in Jack's honor to Harry Hynes Memorial in Wichita, Ks. www.hynesmemorial/org/donate





