Veith, John L. 85, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on July 3, 2019. John was born on August 29, 1933, in Hays, Kansas, along with his twin sister. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Agnes (Seitz) Veith; his brother, Charles Veith; sister, Mary Frances Orth; twin sister, Joann Thimmesch, and his wife of forty-one years, Rita (Schwartz) who passed away in 2000. He is survived by his children, David (Dana), Doug (Donna), and Jeanne Andra (Mark); grandchildren, Jonathan (Alyssa) and Christopher Andra, Hunter (Gavyn), Casey and Sabrina Veith; great-grandchildren, Liadan, Connor, Carter and Logan Andra. John graduated in 1951 from Mt. Hope High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in Korea. He earned his law degree from John Marshall Law School in Atlanta, Georgia. He loved his family, the outdoors, hunting, fishing, gardening and sports. Rosary service will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 4411 W. Maple in Wichita on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Monday, July 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Colwich at 10:30 a.m.. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Memorials established with Father Kapaun Guild, 424 N. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67202 and Christ the King Catholic Church. www.dlwichita.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 5, 2019