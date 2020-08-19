Wells, John L. 71, passed away on August 9, 2020. He was born December 3, 1948 in Hydro, Oklahoma. John was a Vietnam Veteran having served in the United States Marine Corp. One of John's passions was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He is survived by his son Russ (Amy) Wells, brother Arthur Wells, ex-wife Lorna Wells, and grandchildren Payton, Kamryn, and Ella. Graveside services will be held 3 pm, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11800 W Hwy 54, Wichita KS 67209. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Wounded Warrior Project
.