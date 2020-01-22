Bottema, John Lee John's life began April 30, 1931, son of John and Jennie Bottema in Artesia, CA. He served as Corporal in US Army during the Korean War. He married Gladys June Arrasmith. John worked for Haliburton Ind. He loved racing and Hot Rods. Survivors wife, Gladys; children, Jeffrey (Michelle) Bottema, Bob (Vicki) Arrasmith, Billie (Steve) Mills; grands, Danielle Allen, Tyler Bottema, Brandon and Derrick Arrasmith, Christian and Kevin Mills, Sarah Robinson; 20 greats. John passed away on Sat, Jan 18, at the age of 88. Celebration of Life, Sat, Jan. 25, from 2-4, at Presbyterian Manor, 4700 W. 13th St, N, Wichita, KS 67212. Memorials: Presbyterian Manor, c/o Yazel-Megli-Zeiner FH, 902 E. D St, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Please sign online guest book at www.ymzfh.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 22, 2020