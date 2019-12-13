Herrmann, John Lee 83, Tool and Die Maker for Coleman Company for 35 years, died Saturday, December 7, 2019. Rosary will be at 9:00 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019; Funeral Mass will be at 9:30 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019, both at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Burial will be at 2:30 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery, Kinsley, KS. John was an avid gardener, enjoyed working in the yard, woodworking, and repairing things in his shop. He was a Navy Veteran having served on the USS Ashtabula after the Korean War. Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Ancy Herrmann; daughter, Mary C. Herrmann; sister, Elaine Hooker; brother, Leroy Herrmann. Survived by his wife of 56 years, Lena Herrmann of Wichita, KS; daughter, Patricia Ann (Roger) Willis of Sterling, KS; son, David John (Amy) Herrmann of Wichita, KS; sister, Carole Blackwell of Sumter, SC; grandchildren, Peter Herrmann, Elena Herrmann, Buddy (Liz) Willis, Rusty (Brittany) Willis; great-grandchildren, Calum and Micah Willis. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 645 N. 119th St. W., Wichita, KS 67235 and Good Shepherd Hospice, 7829 E. Rockhill St. #403, Wichita, KS 67206. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 13, 2019