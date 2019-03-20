Summers, John Lee born in Claremore, OK August 6, 1953 to Sadie Louise Trice Bershears and Alvin Summers Jr. Went to be with the Lord on March 8, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Byron Gilley and John Lee Summers II; his daughter, Donna Rae Summers; grandsons, John Lee "Trey" Summers III and Cole Summers; brothers, Tom Summers, Wesley Summers; loving sister, Bobbie Blaha; and loving niece, Ashley McElfresh. A memorial service is being held at First Pentecostal Church at Hydraulic and MacArthur on Thursday, March 21, at 5pm.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019