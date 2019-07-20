John M. "Mike" Black

Black, John M. "Mike" 79, former Boeing Aircraft Mechanic, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Private Services. Mike was a fantastic bowler, as was his dad, John, Jr. and his uncle, Jimmy Black. God has a pro bowling team in Heaven now. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Black, Jr. and Mildred Baessler. Survivors include his wife, Joyce Black; son, Chad Hill; daughters, Michelle Bush, Nichole Mason, and Marcie Russell; sisters, Nancy Pooley, Naomi Fornish, Cynthia Siler; brother, William Black; 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Memorials to: Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Arrangements by Broadway Mortuary..
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 20, 2019
