NEWTON-Heckman, John M. 79, passed away April 21, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's. He was born and raised in Wichita and had careers in radio, the sound business and telecommunications. On January 31, 1975, he married Roberta Greever Eis and moved to Newton. His passions were his family, trains, music, his Masonic affiliations and his pet cats. He played drums with bands in the Wichita area for over 50 years. He especially enjoyed playing with the Midian Shrine Hillbilly Band. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Charles Eis, IV. He is survived by his wife Roberta, and four sons, David Eis (Becky), Gary Eis, Neil Suter (Becky) and Doug Suter. Services and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.petersenfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 17, 2020.