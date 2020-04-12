Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Mason "Jack" West. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

DALLAS, TX-West, John "Jack" Mason On April 3, 2020, John (Jack) Mason West passed away in his home in Dallas, Texas from complications from cancer. Jack was born December 12, 1942 in Wichita, KS, to Ivan M. and Helen L. West. His parents and stepmother Dona West and sister Becky Norris preceded him in death. Jack is survived by his wife, Diane Slicker West of Dallas, TX, his sons, Johnny (Danielle) West of Noosa Heads, Queensland; Brian (Karla) West of Wichita; Lucas West of Denton, TX; his daughter, Amanda (Scott) Holder of Wichita; his step-daughter Angela L. Booth; grandchildren, Alli West, Mason West, Rae Grace West, Brady West, Kerrigan West, and step-grandchildren Cabot Booth and Seri Claire Booth; his brothers, Richard (Alisa) West, Tom (Jan) West, and sister Sara Bond all of Wichita. Jack was raised and educated in Wichita having graduated Southeast High School in 1960. While there, he served as President of the first class graduating from Southeast, he was a star on the swim team and held the state record in the breast stroke for many years. He later attended Friends University and graduated with a BS in Human Resource Management. Jack was a successful entrepreneur having started more than 40 businesses in several industries including Healthcare, Fast-food, Fitness Centers, Real Estate Development, and Apartment Management. Primarily he was a leader in the senior housing industry beginning in the early 1980's. In 1982, he developed the Georgetown Village Retirement Community, an innovative senior living community located in Wichita. In the 1990's, he continued to refine his concept of assisted living through the development and operation of smaller assisted living residences in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa. In 2002, he formed the Country Place Senior Living and Country Place Memory Care brands that continue to provide senior care in 18 to 26 suite assisted living residences. In the past several years, Jack worked to pioneer the concept of assisted living for senior citizens in China. Jack's business mantra was "Do Well While Doing Good". While accomplishing many things in the business world, Jack was grounded in his faith. At one point in time he considered becoming a minister and involved faith in all of his business and personal relationships. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Wichita. A memorial has been established in his memory with The First Tee of Greater Wichita, PO Box 285, Andover, KS. 67002.

