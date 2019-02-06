Notice Guest Book View Sign

Ballinger, John "Johnny" Michael 41, HVAC Technician for Wichita Heating and Air passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 unexpectedly. Johnny loved his family, was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed fishing, going camping with his family in his RV, was known to be outspoken, a hard worker and could fix anything that was broken. He was a huge KU Basketball Fan. Preceded in death by his brother Shawn Ballinger, grandparents Gerald and Doran Fraizer and Jean Coon. Survived by the love of his life Renee Chaloupka, his children Braeden, his firstborn son and fishing partner and Chloe, his little stink face and wrestling partner, parents John and Pamela Ballinger, partner-in-crime brother Christopher (Brandi) Ballinger, grandfather John Ballinger Sr., nieces and nephews Rylee, Angel, Taelynn, Korbin, Tristan, Taylor, Alyssa and Alexa, many aunts, uncles and cousins.He leaves behind many lifelong friends that meant the world to him; Adam, Jake, Billy, Matt, Dallas, Jerod, Jason, Phil and Luke. Visitation with family present from 5-7pm on Wed. Feb. 6th at Hillside Funeral Home West. Celebration of Life Service 10:30am on Thurs. Feb. 7th at Covenant Presbyterian Church 1750 N. Tyler Rd, Wichita, KS with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please give donations to help the family to: The Johnny Ballinger Memorial Fund c/o The Valley State Bank, 502 N. Merchant Belle Plaine, KS 67013. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Hillside Funeral Home West

