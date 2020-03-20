CARY, NC-Miles, John retired oil and gas CPA, passed away suddenly on March 13, 2020, at his residence in Cary, NC. Born in Wichita, KS, on March 13, 1950, John spent most of his life in Wichita and Western Kansas. He was preceded in death by parents Rev. E. Loyal and Reba Mae Miles and brother Robert (Bob) Miles. He is survived by his wife Ann Miles, son Loyal (Lisa Melodia) Miles, daughter Rachel (Jeff) Smith, sister Jean (Preston) Price, and 3 grandchildren Lizzie, Miles, and Isaac. Memorials have been established with Lord's Diner, Wichita, KS; CASES, Brooklyn, NY; and Bridge the Gap, Raleigh, NC. Condolences may be sent at www.brownwynnecary.com. Detailed obituary and addresses for memorials can also be found on the funeral home website.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020