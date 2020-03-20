John Miles (1950 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Miles.
Service Information
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC
27511
(919)-467-8108
Notice
Send Flowers

CARY, NC-Miles, John retired oil and gas CPA, passed away suddenly on March 13, 2020, at his residence in Cary, NC. Born in Wichita, KS, on March 13, 1950, John spent most of his life in Wichita and Western Kansas. He was preceded in death by parents Rev. E. Loyal and Reba Mae Miles and brother Robert (Bob) Miles. He is survived by his wife Ann Miles, son Loyal (Lisa Melodia) Miles, daughter Rachel (Jeff) Smith, sister Jean (Preston) Price, and 3 grandchildren Lizzie, Miles, and Isaac. Memorials have been established with Lord's Diner, Wichita, KS; CASES, Brooklyn, NY; and Bridge the Gap, Raleigh, NC. Condolences may be sent at www.brownwynnecary.com. Detailed obituary and addresses for memorials can also be found on the funeral home website.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cary, NC   (919) 467-8108
funeral home direction icon