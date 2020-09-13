1/1
John O'Loughlin
John O'Loughlin
September 8, 2020
Wichita, KS - John Byers O'Loughlin, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Rosary will be at 6:30 pm, Thursday, September 17, 2020; Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, September 18, 2020, both at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Private Family Inurnment will be in the O'Loughlin family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Hays, KS. Memorials have been established with: St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 1321 Stratford Ln., Wichita, KS 67206; or John O'Loughlin Memorial c/o Wichita State University Foundation, 1845 N. Fairmount, Wichita, KS 67260-0002. Services in care of Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com


Published in Wichita Eagle on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Rosary
06:30 PM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
