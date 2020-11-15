1/
Fr. John Patrick Mannion
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fr. John Patrick Mannion
November 10, 2020
Wicihita, Kansas - Fr. John Patrick Mannion, a priest of the Diocese of Wichita for 65 years, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. He was 90.
A rosary is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral.
Fr. Mannion was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in El Dorado to Mr. and Mrs. William R. Mannion. He attended St. John School in El Dorado and Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended El Dorado Junior College from 1947 to 1949 and graduated from Rockhurst College in Kansas City in 1951. He graduated from Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1955.
Father Mannion was ordained on March 26, 1955, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita by Bishop Mark K. Carroll.
He first served as an associate at Church of the Magdalen in Wichita. In 1960 he was named an associate at St. Mary Parish in Newton, and in 1963 was assigned as an associate at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The next year Fr. Mannion was assigned as the administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Arkansas City. A few months later, in July, he was named as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Moline. In 1971, after seven years in Moline, Fr. Mannion became pastor of St. Michael Parish in Girard. He returned to Wichita in 1972 to become pastor of Church of the Magdalen. Seven years later he was named pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Schulte.
In 1988 Fr. Mannion began studies for a licentiate in canon law at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the degree in 1990 and afterward served as Defender of the Bond and as a judge in the diocesan Tribunal office.
On Sept. 4, 1990, he was named administrator of St. Margaret Mary Parish in Wichita. He was assigned as pastor of St. Mark Parish, St. Mark, on Dec. 10, 1990.
Fr. Mannion retired on June 1, 2000, but continued work in the Tribunal Office.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Rosary
06:00 PM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Send Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeVorss Flanagan-Hunt Mortuary
201 South Hydraulic
Wichita, KS 67211
3162630244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved