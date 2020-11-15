Fr. John Patrick MannionNovember 10, 2020Wicihita, Kansas - Fr. John Patrick Mannion, a priest of the Diocese of Wichita for 65 years, died Tuesday, Nov. 10. He was 90.A rosary is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Cathedral.Fr. Mannion was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in El Dorado to Mr. and Mrs. William R. Mannion. He attended St. John School in El Dorado and Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Missouri. He attended El Dorado Junior College from 1947 to 1949 and graduated from Rockhurst College in Kansas City in 1951. He graduated from Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1955.Father Mannion was ordained on March 26, 1955, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Wichita by Bishop Mark K. Carroll.He first served as an associate at Church of the Magdalen in Wichita. In 1960 he was named an associate at St. Mary Parish in Newton, and in 1963 was assigned as an associate at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. The next year Fr. Mannion was assigned as the administrator of Sacred Heart Parish in Arkansas City. A few months later, in July, he was named as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Moline. In 1971, after seven years in Moline, Fr. Mannion became pastor of St. Michael Parish in Girard. He returned to Wichita in 1972 to become pastor of Church of the Magdalen. Seven years later he was named pastor of St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Schulte.In 1988 Fr. Mannion began studies for a licentiate in canon law at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. He was awarded the degree in 1990 and afterward served as Defender of the Bond and as a judge in the diocesan Tribunal office.On Sept. 4, 1990, he was named administrator of St. Margaret Mary Parish in Wichita. He was assigned as pastor of St. Mark Parish, St. Mark, on Dec. 10, 1990.Fr. Mannion retired on June 1, 2000, but continued work in the Tribunal Office.