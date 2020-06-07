VALLEY CENTER-Carey, John Paul 88, passed away May 20, 2020. John "Paul," the son of Sam and Sibyl Carey, grew up in rural Valley Center, Kansas. He studied two years at K State before joining the Air Force Cadet Program to fulfill his childhood dream to become a pilot. After his military service, he enjoyed a lifetime career as an airline pilot before retiring to his family farm outside Valley Center. Throughout his life, Paul supported his family, friends, church, and community well with his many skills and his talent for fixing most anything. Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Helen Poston Carey. He is survived by siblings Larry Carey and Karen Hummel, son Richard David (Diane), and daughters Belinda Hunt (Kerry) and Melissa Slife (Mike). His eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren will miss his kind smile and rides with him on his tractor. Memorial donations honoring the life of John Paul Carey may be made to First United Methodist Church of Valley Center or the Valley Center Community Education Foundation. A celebration-of-life service will be held at a later date still to be determined. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 7, 2020.