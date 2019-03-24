Lowe, John Phillip "Phil" 74, passed away Thursday, March 21st, 2019. He was born September 9th, 1944 to Joseph and Marjorie Harris Lowe in Wichita, Kansas. He retired from the Sate of Kansas as a Social Worker. He was preceded in death by his parents. Phil is survived by his wife, Kayleene; son, Evan; daughter, Angela; grandson, Joseph Fisher; sister, Joanne Beckman. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 24, 2019