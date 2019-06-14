Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Phillip Moore. View Sign Service Information Downing & Lahey Mortuary, Inc. 10515 W. Maple Wichita , KS 67209 (316)-773-4553 Send Flowers Notice

Moore, John Phillip John was born September 16, 1920. He died at his home in Wichita, Kansas, on June 12, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Golden Dille Moore and Walter Clarence Moore; three brothers, Clare, Claude and Bill, and one sister, Florinda Reed. John is survived by Catherine (Wessling), his wife of 71 years; his children are Patricia Hamman, Chris and Melody Moore, Carla and Daniel Buchheit, Phil Moore and Lou Doss, and Eric Moore. There are 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. John was a newsie in downtown Wichita in the 1930's and went to East High School. He served in the Marine Corps, C Company, 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, and saw combat in June of 1945 on Okinawa during WWII. He was a successful businessman. In 1956, he started Moore Printing which later became Moore Labels. John was committed to girls' athletics and was one of the founders of Two Rivers Youth Club for boys' baseball and girls' softball. He loved to fish, travel, and collect antique glass. He is famous in his neighborhood for a grand, patriotic Fourth of July celebration! Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m., both Sunday, June 16 at Downing & Lahey Mortuary West, 10515 W. Maple in Wichita. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 17, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 3030 N. Amidon in Wichita. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or Guadalupe Clinic, 940 S. St. Francis, Wichita, KS 67211.

