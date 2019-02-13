Notice Guest Book View Sign

Anderson, John R."Robbie" III John R. ("Robbie") Anderson III, 63, of Wichita, KS, lost his courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his family on February 11, 2019. Rob is survived by his beloved wife Juli of 42 years, only son Jaron (Rebecca) Anderson, mother Shirley Haworth, sisters Sheree Chaplin, Melanie (Grady) Howard and Michelle (Dennis) Lane, brother Randy Anderson, and his dear grandchild Lola Eve Anderson. He was preceded in death by his step father Dick Haworth. Rob was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Owner-operator of Rob's Trenching Service for nearly 25 years, Rob was known as an extremely hard worker and generous friend to all he encountered. Rob had a passion for cars, trucks, boats and water sports. He also loved animals and had many adored pets during his life, most notably his Jack Russell terrier "Penny." He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 16th at Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E 5th St., Valley Center, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the University of Kansas Cancer Center or .



100 S. CEDAR P.O. BOX 242

Valley Center , KS 67147

