Uphaus, John R. 81, Materiel Manager in Purchasing for Boeing Aircraft for over 30 years, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by his family. John was preceded in death by his parents, August and Rose (Ronnebaum) Uphaus; his wife, Joanna; and brother, Richard Uphaus. Survived by his loving wife, Connie; daughters, Lisa (Mike) Fanning, Mary (Robert Clark) Castaneda all of Wichita; son, Brian; brothers, Leonard (LaVerne) Uphaus of Topeka, KS, Donald (Mary Alice) Uphaus of Seneca, KS, Robert (Nancy) Uphaus of Topeka, KS, Kenneth (Mary) Uphaus of Leavenworth, KS. His grandchildren include Noah, Mark & Alyssa Fanning, Jessica Hummer, Alyssa Thiebaut, as well as great-grandchildren, Julianna, Kaydennce, Lilly, Quinndelyn and Trinnity; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation: Wed. May 8 from 6to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life Service: 7 to 8 p.m., both at Hillside Funeral Home West Chapel, 2929 W. 13 th St. N., Wichita. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m., Thurs. May 9 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice Dementia Caregivers Support Group c/o West Heights UMC.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 5, 2019
