Turner, John Raymond Jr. retired Boeing Machinist, was born April 30, 1942 to Zula Mae (Newman) and Ray Turner in Ponca City, Oklahoma. He graduated from Milton High School in 1960. He was united in marriage to Ardie Rowan on August 13, 1961 in Milton. To this marriage they were blessed with three children, Kelly Tab, Kevin Todd, and Krista Tonya. John was a true cowboy through and through. With his family he followed rodeo circuits throughout the area, he was the go to man to break a horse. John became a leather craftsman while working at Shepler's in Wichita. He created hundreds of leather goods including belts, saddles, and chaps until his death. John retired from Boeing in 1997 at the age of 55. He entered into eternal peace on May 29th at his residence of 57 years, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his parents Zula Mae and Ray Turner; sister Elida Fraiser; his grandparents Wilbur and Edna Turner and George and Jessie Jane Newman. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Ardie Turner of the home; sons, Tab (Denise) Turner, Todd (Kathy) Turner of Norwich; daughter, Tonya (Dave) Stuhlsatz of Conway Springs; grandchildren, Clint (Maria) Turner, Cory Turner, Jeremy (Miranda) Turner, Ty (Kallie) Turner, Morgan Drouhard, and Malory Turner, all of Norwich, Lindsay (Colton) Hardaway of Milton, Kaitlyn (Jordan) Deterich of Newton, Rachel and Kaleb Stuhlsatz of Conway Springs; great-grandchildren, Cora and Paisley Turner of Norwich and Conner and Rowan Hardaway of Milton; brothers, Wilbur (Ann) Turner of Peculiar, Missouri, James (Dyvonna) Turner of Derby; and sister, Ramona (Gary) Randolph of Denver, Colorado; along with a host of other nieces, nephews, and cousins. Celebration of life Saturday, June 6, 2020. 10:30 am at the Milton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Milton Baptist Church or Norwich Fire Department. Jeans and Cowboy Boots encouraged.



