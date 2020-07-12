1/
John Rea Myer
ATLANTA, GA-Myer, John Rea 74, passed away June 26, 2020 in Atlanta, GA. John was born in Dodge City, KS, Oct. 16, 1945, the first of four children born to Leo Donald Myer and Mary Elizabeth Myer. He grew up in Wichita, graduating from East High School in 1963. He then graduated from Carleton College, and Michigan Law School. John settled in Atlanta, GA, where he had an active law career. He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Debby McCarty; sons, Jack, Peter, Benjamin and Patrick of Atlanta; brothers, Jeff Myer (Pat Cavey) of Milwaukee, WI., Joel Myer (Cheryl); and sister, Katie Lukens (Buz) of Wichita; niece, Cyndra Whiddon and family; nephews, Chris Myer and Daniel Myer. Condolences at https://tributes.com/johnreamyer.

Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 12, 2020.
