Moss, John Robert 92, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on March 4th at Victoria Falls Skilled Nursing in Andover, Kansas. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, he moved to Wichita at the age of 8. John joined the Navy in 1945 and served 2 years active duty and 2 years in the reserves. During his service he was stationed in Cuba and Panama. John retired from Coleman Company after 43 years and furthered his career by working for Advanced Products for 13 years. John loved to play golf, listen to country music, dancing, and eating Bionic Burgers. John was preceded in death by his mother and father, Grace and John Roy Moss; son Ronald Moss; and son-in-law Bob Banks. He is survived by daughter, Connie Banks of Cumming, Georgia; daughter, Karen Pfeifer (Daniel) of Wichita; daughter-in-law, Kathy Moss of Wichita; son, Danny Moss (Sherilee) of Derby; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on March 9th, 10am at Old Mission Cemetery (enter at 24th N./Hillside). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Kansas Humane Society, 3313 N Hillside, Wichita, Kansas 67219.

