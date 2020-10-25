John Robert Robinson
February 1, 1947 - October 22, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - John Robert Robinson, age 73, loving husband, father and grandfather, brother and friend, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020. John is a retired city Fire Captain. Visitation 1-8 pm Monday, October 26, with family greeting friends 5 - 7 pm, funeral service 1 pm Tuesday, October 27, both at Culbertson-Smith Mortuary, 115 S. Seneca. John is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Laura. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Janice; sons, James and Jeff; daughter, Jody Cramer (Dan); brother, Dan Robinson; grandchildren, Riley, Coy and Johnny Cramer. Memorials have been established with Kansas Firefighters Museum. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com
.