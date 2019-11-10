York, John Robert John Robert York made his last wildly inappropriate and probably sarcastic comment on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, passing away in his home. He is survived by his alleged younger brother, Richard B. York and niece, Allison R. York. He is preceded by his parents, Edward & Ellen York; and sisters, Mary Ellen Shell and Phyllis York. Services will be held at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N Broadway, Wichita, KS 67214, Friday, November 15, at 11 a.m. John was retired from the Coleman Security Division. Suggested memorial contributions go to Botanica, the Wichita Gardens. He will be remembered dearly for his kind heart and colorful four letter language. He was never one for sentiment or religiosity, but he wanted you to know that if you ever parked in his spot, you will be getting an earful in heaven.

