Wentz, John Rollin 56, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Memorial Service will be 2 pm, Saturday, June 8, at Glorious Bible Church, 1001 N. West St. He was preceded in death by father, Chris Wentz; and brother, Chris Wentz. Survivors include beloved wife, Crystal Wentz; daughters, Vanessa (Rob) and Crysta Wentz; mother, Betty Gann; brothers, Mike (Julie) and Pete (Lloydena); sisters, Machelle, Teresa, Margaret (John) and Terrie (Yinka); grandchildren, Hayden, James Laran, Forrest and Sophie; and numerous niece and nephews. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 5, 2019
