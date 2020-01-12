Hunter, John S. Age 86, retired aeronautical engineer and licensed actuary, died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann; children, Cheri (Glenn), Beth, Robert (Kim), and Amy (Jeff); 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother, William (Rita). A private service will be held at a later date. Memorials have been established with Heart & Soul Hospice and the Kansas Humane Society of Wichita. Go to www.dlwichita.com for more information.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020