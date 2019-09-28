White, John S. age 90, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas. He was born on March 19, 1929, in Sedgwick, Kansas. John is survived by his wife, Jean; sons, John (Karen), Jeffrey (Beth), and Jerry (Judy) White; 9 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by Jessie, his first wife and the mother of his children; second wife, Mae; and daughter, Janice White. John loved to travel. He and his wife, Jean, took cruises and regular road trips to visit their families, his children and grandchildren. He loved his car, the freedom it provided and hated to give it up when the time came. One of his fondest wishes was to once again be able to drive. While plumbing was his trade, his real love was service to God. He was a pastor in his heart, and spread the word of God with much happiness. He truly lived his faith. He started numerous missionary churches, filled vacancies for absent ministers, and preached revivals. After retirement he was a chaplain for funeral homes, hospice, and held regular services and bible studies in the retirement homes where he resided. He loved life, family, and his Lord and Savior, and passed peacefully in anticipation of his home in Heaven. Visitation will be Sunday evening, September 29, 6-8 pm, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 Broadway, Wichita, Kansas. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, at 10:00 am at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1415 S. Topeka St, Wichita, Kansas, with the Reverend Jeff White officiating. Burial will follow at El Paso Cemetery, Derby, Kansas. Graveside services will include a tribute to his daughter Janice. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 28, 2019