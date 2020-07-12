Sanchez, John 1/27/1921 - 7/7/2020 John Sanchez was born to Concepcion and Mariano Sanchez, and nine other siblings. He graduated from North High and a trade school in Chicago. John then became a Plant Electrician at Beech Aircraft for forty-three years. John married Mabel Bunker and had one child, Patricia, who later married Michael Alderson. They had Gerald Alderson, John and Mabel's only grandchild. John is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mabel; child, Patricia. He is survived by grandchild, Gerald Alderson; son-in-law, Michael Alderson. John loved to play fast pitch softball. He played from his teens into his forties. He then bowled into his nineties. John was loved by everyone and will be missed very much. Visitation will be from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm, Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Graveside Service will be 10:30 am, Monday, July 13, 2020, at Old Mission Cemetery. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com