AURORA, CO-Feller, John Scott known to his friends as "Scott", passed away on July 11, 2019 at the age of 68. Scott was born February 13, 1951 in Wichita, KS to the late Ken and Marion Feller. He retired in 2013 after working 35 years in the textile industry. He was transferred to Colorado in 1994. Scott is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nan (nee Emmons), daughter Kimi Albin, Wichita, and son Ryan Feller, Aurora, CO, siblings, Gayle Cloud (Fred), Bruce Feller, Wichita, KS, and 3 grandchildren, Wichita, KS. Services will be held July 20, 2019 at Pawnee Ave Church of God, 2611 E Pawnee, Wichita, Ks at 1:30 PM. A memorial has been set up in Scott's name with the Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 18, 2019