Fetherston, John Sidney was born April 8, 1934 to John Sidney Fetherston and Alma Eberhardt Fetherston. He was an eagle scout, athlete, and avid musician. He attended Ft. Hays College and the University of Oklahoma. He was a civil engineer for Eby Construction and later founded Integral Building Systems in Great Bend, Ks. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann Stoskopf Fetherston, children Scott Fetherston (Melissa) of Sherwood, AR, David Fetherston (Jennifer) of Wichita, and Laura Jane Atkins (Shawn) Colorado Springs, CO, 10 grandchildren, sister Edna Penner (Keith) of Seymour, IN. Services at West Heights UMC in Wichita on Sat. April 6 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019