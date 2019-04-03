Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Sidney Fetherston. View Sign

Fetherston, John Sidney was born April 8, 1934 to John Sidney Fetherston and Alma Eberhardt Fetherston. He was an eagle scout, athlete, and avid musician. He attended Ft. Hays College and the University of Oklahoma. He was a civil engineer for Eby Construction and later founded Integral Building Systems in Great Bend, Ks. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann Stoskopf Fetherston, children Scott Fetherston (Melissa) of Sherwood, AR, David Fetherston (Jennifer) of Wichita, and Laura Jane Atkins (Shawn) Colorado Springs, CO, 10 grandchildren, sister Edna Penner (Keith) of Seymour, IN. Services at West Heights UMC in Wichita on Sat. April 6 at 2:00 p.m.

Fetherston, John Sidney was born April 8, 1934 to John Sidney Fetherston and Alma Eberhardt Fetherston. He was an eagle scout, athlete, and avid musician. He attended Ft. Hays College and the University of Oklahoma. He was a civil engineer for Eby Construction and later founded Integral Building Systems in Great Bend, Ks. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary Ann Stoskopf Fetherston, children Scott Fetherston (Melissa) of Sherwood, AR, David Fetherston (Jennifer) of Wichita, and Laura Jane Atkins (Shawn) Colorado Springs, CO, 10 grandchildren, sister Edna Penner (Keith) of Seymour, IN. Services at West Heights UMC in Wichita on Sat. April 6 at 2:00 p.m. Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 3, 2019

