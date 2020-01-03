Sysomphone, John 35, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019. John was preceded in death by his father, Khamta Sysomphone; grandmother, Khamdee Chaithonh; and nephew, Daniel Sysomphone. Survivors include his son, Noah John Sysomphone; mother, Nancy Sysomphone; brother, David and Bounmy Sysomphone; sister, Linda and Henry Sananikone; grandparent, Noukham Chaithonh; uncles and aunts, Nick, Alex, Charlie, Anna, James, Christina, Jason, Gigi, Don and Taylor Sayonh; nephews, Allen, Ethan, and Aidan; cousins, Casey, Brandon, Michael, Joshua, Jonathan, Nathan, Melody Lina, Vanessa Mimi, Marya, Victoria, Kayla, and Amanda. Visitation with family present, 4-8 pm, Friday, January 3, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Funeral Service, 10 am, Saturday, January 4, at Southeast Asian Baptist Church, 2938 S. Hillside St. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020