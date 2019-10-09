John T. Murray

BELLE PLAINE-Murray, John T. 66, passed away Sunday, October 6th, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service 2pm Saturday, October 12th, at Smith Mortuary, Derby, 1415 North Rock Rd. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marion Murray; brother, Dennis Murray; grandson, Gabe Forester. John is survived by his wife, Cassie; sons, Robert and Jonathan Murray; step-children, Adam (Christy) Forester, Clint Forester, Dustin (Shauna) Forester; granddaughter, Natalie Forester; siblings, Robert (Kathleen) Murray, Philip (Rosalba) Murray, Mary (David) Bausum, Kathleen Murray, Joseph (Linda) Murray, Michael (Yvette) Murray; sister-in-law, Maureen Murray; a loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is with the Wellington Humane Society P.O Box 494, Wellington, Kansas 67152. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
