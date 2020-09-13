John T. Schmitz
February 14, 1948 - September 9, 2020
Schulte, KS - John T. Schmitz, age 72, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Rosary, 10am, Wed, with Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30am, St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Betty (Lohkamp) Schmitz; brothers, Paul, Mark, Anthony, and Phillip; sisters, Sharon and Annette. Survivors: brother, Jim (Karla) Schmitz of Conway Springs, KS; sister, Susan (Gary) Hughes of Jacksonville, FL; numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers: Memorial St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (Building Fund), 11000 SW Blvd, Wichita, KS 67215. www.wsmortuary.com