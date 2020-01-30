John T. Taylor

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John T. Taylor.
Notice
Send Flowers

Taylor, John T. 59, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was employed at Great Plains Industries, Inc. He had a generous, loving heart and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, James Taylor. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Taylor, siblings; Kathy (Lyle) Palmer, Mike (Diane) Taylor, 4 nieces and 1 nephew, 11 great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-niece. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, both at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2351 N Market, Wichita, KS.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.