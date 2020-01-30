Taylor, John T. 59, passed away on January 28, 2020. He was employed at Great Plains Industries, Inc. He had a generous, loving heart and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his father, James Taylor. He is survived by his mother, Patricia Taylor, siblings; Kathy (Lyle) Palmer, Mike (Diane) Taylor, 4 nieces and 1 nephew, 11 great-nieces and nephews, and one great-great-niece. Rosary 10:30 a.m. Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, both at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2351 N Market, Wichita, KS.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 30, 2020