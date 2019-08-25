DERBY-Triplett, John 88, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. Visitation: Monday, August 26, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm with the family to receive friends from 5-7pm at Smith Family Mortuary Chapel, Derby. Funeral Service: 10:30 am, Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 1550 N Chapel Hill St Wichita, Kansas 67206. He was preceded in death by his son, David Triplett. John is survived by his wife Peggy Triplett; children, Jeff (Sharon) Triplett, Steven Triplett, Shelby DeCou, Eric Triplett, Sara (Lee) Little, Heather Gray, Michelle (Jarrod) Seymour; 15 grandchildren; one great granddaughter. Memorial contributions may be made to , 1861 N Rock Rd #380, Wichita KS 67206. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019