1/1
John W. Alexander
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John W. Alexander
June 12, 1932 - November 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wichita, KS –John Warren Alexander, 88, husband, father, grandfather, friend, golfer, business owner, gentle giant. John lost his battle with COVID-19 but won the grand prize of eternal life on November 30, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1932 to George and Lynette Alexander in St. Paul, MN. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Harding High School, graduating in 1950.
John married Laurie Jeannine Nelson in 1951 and began his career as a salesman. He also served in the Naval Reserves working on Corsair airplanes. He went on to own or partner in several businesses, including Sewmore Sewing Center and Vacuum in St. Paul, MN and Crawley's Office Furniture in Wichita, KS. John and Laurie moved to Green Valley, AZ in 1991 and later relocated to Peoria, AZ where he lived until his death. He was very devoted to his Catholic faith and served as an usher until his health prevented this service. He was also an avid golfer and often chose his residence by its proximity to a golf course.
John was preceded in death by his wife Laurie; parents George and Lynette; siblings, George, Leonard and Midge Alexander; Mary Lee Matter. He is survived by his children, Katrina Stockton of Wichita, Michael (Tammy) of Rociada, NM, Cyndy (Doug) Carstens of Glendale, AZ and JeanMary (Mike) Latka of Olathe, KS; 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Saturday, December 12 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora St. Wichita, KS 67212. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society at PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.dlwichita.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved