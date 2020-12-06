John W. Alexander
June 12, 1932 - November 30, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Wichita, KS –John Warren Alexander, 88, husband, father, grandfather, friend, golfer, business owner, gentle giant. John lost his battle with COVID-19 but won the grand prize of eternal life on November 30, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1932 to George and Lynette Alexander in St. Paul, MN. He attended Blessed Sacrament Grade School and Harding High School, graduating in 1950.
John married Laurie Jeannine Nelson in 1951 and began his career as a salesman. He also served in the Naval Reserves working on Corsair airplanes. He went on to own or partner in several businesses, including Sewmore Sewing Center and Vacuum in St. Paul, MN and Crawley's Office Furniture in Wichita, KS. John and Laurie moved to Green Valley, AZ in 1991 and later relocated to Peoria, AZ where he lived until his death. He was very devoted to his Catholic faith and served as an usher until his health prevented this service. He was also an avid golfer and often chose his residence by its proximity to a golf course.
John was preceded in death by his wife Laurie; parents George and Lynette; siblings, George, Leonard and Midge Alexander; Mary Lee Matter. He is survived by his children, Katrina Stockton of Wichita, Michael (Tammy) of Rociada, NM, Cyndy (Doug) Carstens of Glendale, AZ and JeanMary (Mike) Latka of Olathe, KS; 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM Saturday, December 12 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N. Socora St. Wichita, KS 67212. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Cancer Society
