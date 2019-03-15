Bardo, Dr. John W. 70, passed away on March 12, 2019. He was a Professor and University Administrator at Wichita State University. He enjoyed stained glass, photography, and recently the cutting of gemstones. John is survived by his loving wife Deborah Bardo, who he was married to for almost 44 years; son Christopher (Gretchen) Bardo; brother Richard (Patty) Bardo; numerous cousins; nephews Tony and Mike; father-in-law Wayne Davis; sisters-in-law Cindy Shigley, Valerie Davis and Kathy Garofalo; brother-in-law Mark Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the WSU Foundation in his name. Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Lakeview from 3pm to 7pm, with family present from 3pm-5pm. Funeral services will be private. Dr. Bardo's final resting place will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Garden of Cross.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 15, 2019