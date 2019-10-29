Gollihar-John, W. 71, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. His career included Wichita Police Dept, 911 Dispatch, EMT, Life Watch, Civil Air Patrol, retired Wesley Medical Security and U.S. Army & Vietnam War Veteran. Survivors: wife of 49 years, Nancy; children Michelle (Edward) Ashley, Sharla (Chris) Boyd & Nathan Gollihar; grandchildren Deavious (Kaitlyn) Kearney, Harley Ann Kearney, Gabriel Boyd & Griffin Boyd. Visitation 5-7 pm, Thursday, Oct 31 at Baker Funeral Home VC. Graveside 10 a.m. Friday, Nov.1 at Maize Park Cemetery. Celebration Service 11 a.m. Friday at Riverlawn Christian Church, Wichita. Memorials to Church & Hynes Hospice. www.bakerfhvc.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019