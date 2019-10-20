Haught, John W. 78, former Educator for USD 259, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. John was preceded in death by his parents, James and Minnie Haught; brother, James Haught; and sister, Lois Watts. Survivors include his wife, Mary Haught; children, Bradley Haught (Kimberly), Michael Haught (Amy), and Jeff Haught (Jill); grandchildren, Kaylee, Maya, Malia, Katrina, Aubrey, Madelyn, Emma, Kacie, and Jackson. Funeral Service, 1:30 pm, Wednesday, October 23, at Broadway Mortuary, 1147 S. Broadway. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 20, 2019