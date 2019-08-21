Knox, John W. age 89, passed on Aug. 20, 2019. Survivors: wife, Elaine Knox of Wichita; daughter, Lisa Niehoff of Huxley, IA; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and sisters, Donna Jean Staggs and Judy Daub. John attended several universities and completed his doctorate at K-State. He served in the US Army in Japan. He worked in the Ag Extension Service at the county, state and federal level. He was a business consultant and administrator for many years. John loved gardening and was recognized with several awards for his skills. Visitation: 2-4 PM, Sat., Aug. 24 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions are to Wichita Humane Society. For more info, visit www.cornejodayfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 21, 2019