1/1
John W. Siemens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Siemens, John W. 87, passed away August 13, 2020. Born April 8, 1933, to Jacob H. Siemens and Elizabeth (Wiens) Siemens in Hillsboro, Kansas. He spent his early years growing up in Buhler, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Jeffrey (stillborn) and two older twin sisters, Doris Kaufman and Deloris Ham. He is survived by his wife, Iris (Schmidt) whom he married in 1955; sister Joann (LeRoy) Esau. Surviving children are J. Kent (Diane) Siemens; Kay (Dan) Ward and Greta Siemens. Grandchildren; Lindsey (Blake) Iles; Cassie (Jarreau) Hawkins, Holden and Jordan Hostetler, four Great grandchildren, Camden and Braden Iles; Emery and Aven Hawkins. Sports played an important part in John's life. At Buhler High School he participated in tennis and won a state championship in basketball in 1948. He went on to play collegiate baseball and basketball at Bethel College and graduated with a BA in Economics. He spent most of his working years in sales of farm equipment at Hesston Corporation and Great Plains Industries. While living in Buhler, he was a volunteer firefighter, helping form a new fire district and their first EMS service. He also was a church treasurer and trustee for many years. While living in Derby, he served on the Mennonite Housing board of directors. Leisure activities included golf and woodworking. A graveside service will be held at Buhler KS cemetery on August 21 st at 10:00 A.M. Corner of Buhler Road and East 82nd Avenue. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lorraine Avenue Mennonite Church. 655 S. Lorraine St. Wichita, KS 67211.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved