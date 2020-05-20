CLEARWATER-Struthers, John W. age 92, farmer, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. Visitation, 9am-7pm, Thurs, with family present, 5:30-7pm, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary. Services, 2pm, Fri, Clearwater Evangelical Free Church. Preceded by wife, Lola (Lindamood) Struthers; parents, Ralph and Rosa (Haak) Struthers; brother, Ralph E. Struthers. Survivors: son, Wesley (Vickie) Struthers of Clearwater; daughter, Lynette (Ray) Struthers-Koch of Peck; sister-in-law, Denzel Struthers of Clearwater; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: Evangelical Free Church, 450 N. Fourth, Clearwater, KS 67026. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.